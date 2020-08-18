Historic Missouri home comes with 9 jail cells

FAYETTE, Mo. – A unique historic Missouri house is for sale in Fayette, Missouri. The town is a half-hour northwest of Columbia.

The restored two-bedroom Victorian, known as the Howard County Sheriff’s house has nine jail cells and a booking room. The 1875 property dates back to the days when law enforcement in small towns kept a close eye on their prisoners by keeping them at their homes.

The home costs $350,000. The home’s description on the realtor’s website states:

WAIT until you get to picture #30!! 1875 Howard County Sheriff’s House and Jail. Extremely unique opportunity!! Extensive renovation in 2005 (supposedly $1.5 million) captures modern high end finishes with traditional architecture and character. This home is 2465 sq ft with three levels of living area, 2 bedroom. 1.5 bath, high end finish throughout, appears to have been totally rewired, replumbed and new HVAC zoned system installed. AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. There is a full basement under the home with lighting throughout. Possibilities are amazing with this property. House of Brokers Realty