Historic one-room school being moved to new Chesterfield location

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.– An historic one-room schoolhouse for African American children in Chesterfield is moving to a new home. It will move from Wild Horse Creek Road to a new location in the Historic Village at Faust Park.

The school was built in 1894 and operated exclusively for African American children for nearly 40 years.

It will be moved and restored with financial support provided by the St. Louis County Parks Foundation. The foundation has raised about $15,000 or the $35,000 needed to complete the project.

The Chesterfield African American School, once known as African School #4 in the Chesterfield School District, is the oldest African American schoolhouse in Missouri. It served hundreds of students during its years of operation.

The building has fallen into disrepair and the current property owner wants to donate it to Faust Park to preserve the history of the area.

The school’s new location will be next to the historic Alt Schoolhouse, part of the Faust Historic Village.

You can learn more about the project and the St. Louis County Parks Foundation here.