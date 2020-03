Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - A hit-and-run driver leaves a person bicycling injured overnight in East St. Louis.

Police responded to a call for an injured cyclist struck by a vehicle just before midnight on North 59th Street at State Street.

The victim in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital with head injuries.

Police said the driver fled.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle at this time.