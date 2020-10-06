H&M fined $41M for violating workers privacy using company database

German authorities slap H&M with a fine of more than 41 million dollars for allegedly keeping records of what hundreds of its workers did off the clock.

According to a German watchdog group, the fashion company’s Nuremberg customer service center kept track of hundreds of employees’ religious beliefs, vacation times, family issues, and sicknesses beginning in 2014.

That private information was used by at least 50 different managers to evaluate staff members but last year a technological error allowed staffers to briefly see each other’s information.

H & M has apologized to its staff and provided unspecified financial compensation.