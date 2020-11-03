Holiday decorators taking advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures

ST. LOUIS – The temperatures in St. Louis are going to be well above normal over the next week. With highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 50s, it’s great weather for local holiday lighting companies to get some great work done.

Joshua Paske, owner of Paske Holiday Lighting, says this weather is amazing and that his company is slammed this time of year. They have been hard at work since the last week of September and he’s thankful for the stretch of warm weather.

“Yea the warm weather really helps. The wire is nice and soft these days when its warmer temperatures, even though it’s a little more hot to physically hang the wire. But it does work better with your fingertips. Your hands aren’t drying out as much and not cracking from the cold weather,” Paske said.

Weather plays a big role in their ability to get the lights up. It also determines the locations of where they hang lights first.

“In years past we’ve been burnt trying to get out west, coming up that 70 corridor later in the season. So we’ve learned to switch things around and go further out west first in the year and then come back towards St. Louis,” said Paske. “Generally speaking, the 70 corridor seems to always just get hit and be colder longer than it does here in the metropolitan St. Louis area.”

One reason this happens is because of the urban heat island effect. Metropolitan areas tend to be warmer than their suburbs.

Weather also plays a big role in safety. Wind, rain, snow, and frost can all slow them down. But frost is an issue Paske runs into a lot this time of year early in the morning.

“For me, I don’t like frost. It makes it much more like with the winds blowing. Or if the roof has a lot of granules on it, it just slows the pace down. So that’s why it’s hard to say are you going to get 10 done or 6 done or how many homes are you going to get done. Linear footage does play a part in that puzzle, but weather conditions also play a good piece of that puzzle,” Paske said.