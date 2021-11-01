Holiday lights display at Grant’s Farms kicks off Nov. 19

ST. LOUIS — The holiday lights display at Grant’s Farm will kick off in just a few weeks, but tickets are already on sale.

Starting on Nov. 19, visitors can drive through the park to see several festive displays, including the Busch Family Estate house decked out with colorful lights and decorations.

Other displays will include a scene of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, a brilliant light tunnel that leads to the Busch Family Estate, a 50-foot illuminated tree, and a grand finale at the farm’s historic Main Gates.

The holiday drive-through event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Nov. 19 through Jan. 2. However, the display will be closed on Nov. 25, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Dec. 31.

Tickets start at $39 per vehicle. For more information or to make a reservation, visit grantsfarm.com.