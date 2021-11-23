Holiday pop-up bars in St. Louis offering Christmas inspired drinks

ST. LOUIS – ‘Tis the season for festive drinks and St. Louis has a few holiday pop-up bars to help you get into the spirit. Some channel the holiday spirit of classic holiday movies and one even has a tiki bar themed.

Flithy Animal

The Lazy Tiger in the Central West End is transforming into “Filthy Animal”, a holiday pop-up bar inspired by the movie “Home Alone”. The festive holiday-themed experience includes creative cocktails, gift-wrapped cups, a curated holiday hip hop playlist, and more. The featured drinks include Ya Filthy Animal, Hot Blonde Punch, and Milk, Eggs, and Fabric Softener.

Location and Times:

Filthy Animal is located at 210 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. starting on Thursday, December 9 through Sunday, December 31. You can make reservations on Resy.com.

Up On the Rooftop

Three Sixty at the top of St. Louis Hilton at the Ballpark is debuting a pop-up cocktail experience called “Up on the Rooftop”. It is open now and will continue through December 30. There is a snow globe creation 400 feet over the St. Louis skyline showing off great views of the city. Drinks on the menu include Hot for Santa, Naughty Elf, Fizz the Season. Guests can celebrate indoors or warm up next to a fire pit outside. There is no cover charge before 10 p.m.

Location and Times:

Three Sixty is located at 1 S. Broadway in downtown St. Louis at the top of the St. Louis Hilton at the Ballpark. For reservations, dial 314-241-8439 or email 360rooftop@360-stl.com.

Miracle

Miracle at Small Change is a Tiki Christmas-themed pop-up bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. It features kitschy holiday decor that says it can even get the grouchiest grinch into the holiday spirit. Featured drinks include Bad Santa, Yippie Ki Yay Mother FTTTTr!, and a Jingle Balls Nog. Part of the proceeds of the reservation fees will go to Santa’s Helpers, Inc.

Location and Times:

Miracle is located at 2800 Indiana Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118. Reservations for Dec 7-31, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, Dec 1st, time TBD. You can make reservations for a table here.

Sippin’ Santa

It’s a Tiki Christmas-themed bar at Sippin’ Santas at the Planter’s House. The bar says combines Christmas vacation with an island holiday. They even have cocktails to go. Featured drinks include a Kris Kringle Colada, The Regifter, and Christmas Eve of Destruction. The bar is also donating the proceeds of its reservation fees to St. Louis Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.

Location and Times:

Sippin’ Santa is located at 1000 Mississippi Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104. It will be open from Nov 23 – Dec 31, 2021. All reservations are given a time allotment of 2 hours. You can make reservations here.

Lit

Lit is a holiday pop-up bar at Molly’s in Soulard. The bar says you will find the usual Christmas-themed outrageous decor, music, photo ops, craft cocktail, and shareable appetizers menu. The ticket price of $10 per person reserves a table for your group for 2 hours to enjoy shareable appetizers and cocktails created specifically to enhance the celebration of the holiday season.

Location and Times:

It’s located at 816 Geyer Ave, St. Louis, MO. The event begins Black Friday & runs through December 23rd. You can make your reservations here before tables sell out.

Dasher’s Dive Bar

The Dasher’s Dive pop-up bar is located at the POWERPlex and is part of a new holiday light display in the area. There are holiday drinks and a party atmosphere along with trivia games and classic holiday movies. Staff will also be dressed up to help you get in the spirit.

Location and Times:

It’s open Friday, November 12 through Friday, January 31 at the POWERplex at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd.

Hazelwood, MO 63042

Frosted

Frosted is a pop-up bar at the historic Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park. The event will feature live entertainment, local food trucks, and unique holiday-inspired cocktails. There will be seating inside and outside under a heated tent. The featured drinks include names like Granny’s Gold Coins, Mull it Over, It’s Mint to Be.

Location and Times:

It opens on December 16 and runs through December 23. Entry to Frosted is FREE. There are NO reservations. The event is 21+ except for Saturday and Sunday’s family-friendly 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. hours. It is located at 4257 Northeast Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63110.

Jingle

Jingle is a holiday pop-up bar at the World Chess Hall of Fame in the Central West End. It’s a family-friendly location that serves hot chocolate during the day for children and has hands-on activities and projects. At night it transforms into a cocktail lounge with chess-inspired drinks and small bites. Jingle tickets during Nice hours cost $5 per person, which includes soft drinks, hot chocolate, cookies, and crafts. Jingle tickets during Naughty hours cost $10 per person, which includes 1 complimentary drink ticket.

Location and Times:

Jingle is located at 4652 Maryland Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63108. The “Nice Hours” are 10am-4pm and the “Naughty Hours” are 4pm-10pm. It is open now and will be closed on holidays.

Toasted Chestnut Christmas

Toasted Chestnut Christmas is a one-of-a-kind pop-up bar at the Public School House in Cottleville. The bar is transformed into a winter wonderland and has a decked-out Christmas bar. You can reserve a table or a couch.

Location and Times:

The bar is located at Public School House, 5546 Chestnut St, Cottleville, MO 63304. It is open Dec 1st-4th, Dec 10th-13th, Dec 17th-20th.