Holiday shoppers can now reserve their spot in Target

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, people walk through the parking lot at a Target store in Oklahoma City. Target has reported that its sales as measured by a key metric registered their strongest performance to date for the company’s fiscal second quarter. It’s the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers’ prime shopping destinations during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

ST. LOUIS – The holidays are coming up and that usually means shopping crowds, but the pandemic has changed the way everything is done this year.

Target is allowing shoppers to make reservations as a way of minimizing the traditional crowds.

Target shoppers can go to Target.com/line to see if there is a line outside their local store. If there is a wait, they can reserve a spot in line. Target then texts the guest when it is their turn to enter the store.

“As we approach the holidays, guests can feel confident in choosing Target—a safe experience, incredible value and a differentiated assortment that will help them celebrate the joy of the season,” CEO Brian Cornell said.

Other ways Target is keeping customers safe this year include contactless payment by using the Target app’s “Wallet” mobile payment option. They have also “equipped team members with 1,000 more handheld MyCheckout devices at stores across the county” so customers can check out from anywhere in the store.

