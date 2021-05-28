Holiday weekend first test of new St. Louis downtown safety plan

ST. LOUIS– Friday night marked the beginning of the public safety plans recently announced by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones in the wake of a chaotic weekend.

The response came after video surfaced showing a crowd jumping on a police car in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. The officer was responding to a call to disperse a crowd. SLMPD on Friday released more images of suspects wanted for property damage.

Images released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department of suspects believed to have damaged a department vehicle last weekend.

“We have detectives that are working to identify those individuals,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Maj. Renee Kriesmann.

She said police resources are continuously shifting to address needs. The most recent efforts include street closures, traffic enforcement efforts and having officers visible in certain locations.

“We are prepared to keep people safe,” said Kriesmann. “We are working every day to change things and make sure that we’re doing the right things.”

She points out last weekend also included thousands of visitors who enjoyed downtown without incident. She said the Cardinals increasing capacity at Busch Stadium, bars and restaurants re-opening as COVID-19 concerns ease and downtown attractions, such as the Gateway Arch and Union Station, are all reasons to visit downtown.