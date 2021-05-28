Holiday weekend highlights resurgence of travel industry as St. Louis heads for summer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Memorial Day weekend isn’t just kicking off the summer season, it’s also showing a revival for the travel industry. Officials at Lambert St. Louis International Airport say Thursday was the highest single day of travel since the beginning of the pandemic.
More than 90, 000 went through the TSA checkpoints here last week a drastic increase from this time last year when less than 12,000 were screened. While a vaccine and decreased COVID-19 protocols are surely a factor (you still have to wear a mask inside the airport and onboard flights until at least late September), airport officials say bringing new carriers like Spirit, and offering more direct flights to new destinations played a role.