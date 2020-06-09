Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.

Holiday World offering worry-free weather guarantee for guests

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Holiday World is offering a new feature for the 2020 season. Guests who visit on a day where weather forces attractions to close can take part in the worry-free weather guarantee.

The worry-free weather guarantee goes into effect when the weather closes attractions for a period of two cumulative hours. They will be able to visit another day of their choice by bringing their original ticket back to the park.

Holiday World opens to the public on June 17. The park is also using virtual lines to cut down on crowds. You can learn more about its guidelines and the worry-free weather policy on Holiday World’s site.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News