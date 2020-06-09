Holiday World offering worry-free weather guarantee for guests

ST. LOUIS – Holiday World is offering a new feature for the 2020 season. Guests who visit on a day where weather forces attractions to close can take part in the worry-free weather guarantee.

The worry-free weather guarantee goes into effect when the weather closes attractions for a period of two cumulative hours. They will be able to visit another day of their choice by bringing their original ticket back to the park.

Holiday World opens to the public on June 17. The park is also using virtual lines to cut down on crowds. You can learn more about its guidelines and the worry-free weather policy on Holiday World’s site.