Holiday World reopening in June; new virtual queuing system used

ST. LOUIS – Holiday World is planning to reopen to the public on June 17. The Southern Indiana amusement park will open with 50% capacity. There will also be reserved days for season pass holders days earlier.

“We want to make sure everyone who shows up gets to enter the park,” says Park President Matt Eckert in a press statement released today. “While we know some complexities are going to be necessary, we want to try to keep this process as simple as possible. If you have a Season Pass or a ticket with the date on it, you’re all set to come enjoy the parks. It’s that simple.”

There will be a phased reopening, with Holiday World opening first, then Splashin’ Safari will open no later than July 4.

The park will be using a new virtual queuing system. It will keep lines from getting too crowded. Guests can enter the line from their smartphones then return in a few minutes to the line. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can use a barcode wristband.

The park is also installing 90 hand “Santatizer” stations, adding sanitation processes for high-touch point areas including attractions.

You can learn more about the new virtual queuing system and other changes by visiting https://www.holidayworld.com/