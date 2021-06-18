Hollywood Casino Amphitheater hosting job fair Saturday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS,Mo.— As Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre prepares to reopen and celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, the music venue is hosting a job fair this Saturday, June 19 to look for new “band members” to help create an amazing experience for music fans.

Interviews will be held on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 14141 Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights, Missouri, as well as via Zoom.

Available positions include parking, security, maintenance, ushers/ticket takers, housekeeping, warehouse staff, cooks, bartenders, servers, barbacks & more!

For additional information and to apply online, please visit rockandrolljob.com.

