ST. LOUIS – This weekend the parking lot will be full at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater for its drive-in series featuring Brad Paisley, Nelly, and El Monstero.

The amphitheater posted on instagram today that it has updated its mask policy. The post says after consulting with St. Louis County officials, masks will not be needed when you are in your personal tailgating space.

However, masks will be needed when you leave that space and head to the restrooms.