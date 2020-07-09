Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to host concerts in their parking lot

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot is now a live concert venue.

Live Nation’s Live From the Drive-In concert series is set to deliver summer music shows while social distancing.

The concerts begin Friday with Brad Paisley then Saturday El Monstero will perform and Sunday Nelly will take the stage.

While a distance of six feet apart is the norm these days, concert-goers will have three parking spaces for tailgating and enjoying the music.

Live Nation said they are allowing four people per car for each show, per St. Louis County and CDC guidelines.

Music lovers are reminded to bring their masks for when they want to use the facilities.

People will be able to use their mobile phones and QR codes to order food and beverages if they forget to bring a cooler and snacks.