Home Buying and Selling During Quarantine

If you were about to begin the process to buy or sell a home and then quarantine started, you may have pulled back. Amanda Alejandro from The Realty Shop says real-estate is still very active, but has what you should know if you are a buyer or seller during quarantine.
Buying:
– No Open Houses recommended
– Agents can only work under agency with pre-approval to be granted access during this time of quarantine
– Gloves, booties and protective gear are recommended
– Lenders are overloaded and rates are rising
– Every scenario is different, speak to your agent
Selling:
– Protect yourself, be sure you list appropriately
– Have professional photography done, consider using Drone, Virtual Reality walk-throughs
– Hold harmless agreements in place
– Do not hold open houses
– Ensure pre-approved buyers are viewing only
To learn more, contact The Realty Shop or call (314) 310-4110