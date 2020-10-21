Home Depot to hire more than 180 associates in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The Home Depot announced Wednesday they are hiring more than 180 hourly associates in St. Louis area stores.

According to a spokesman of The Home Depot, stores will be hiring positions in customer service, reinforcing social distancing measures, freight, and filling online and curbside orders.

On the job training is provided for new associates with a focus on how to keep co-workers and customers safe.

Those interested in applying should go to careers.homedepot.com/hiring.

