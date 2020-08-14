Home goes up in flames Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – At about 2:00 a.m. Friday a fire badly burned a home on North 49th Street at Baleydier Avenue in Washington Park, Illinois.
The fire also spread to nearby power lines.
Injuries have not yet been reported.
