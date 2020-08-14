Home goes up in flames Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – At about 2:00 a.m. Friday a fire badly burned a home on North 49th Street at Baleydier Avenue in Washington Park, Illinois.

The fire also spread to nearby power lines.

Injuries have not yet been reported.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News