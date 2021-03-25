Home values increase across St. Louis County; affordable home driving growth

ST. LOUIS– Home values remain strong in St. Louis County and have increased about 9% over the last two years. Jake Zimmerman, the St. Louis County Assessor, says more affordable, middle class homes are doing very well in the area.

Zimmerman says while not all property is the same, the preliminary data shows most homeowners will find their home could sell for a higher price today than in 2019.

“A strong housing market is good news for homeowners, neighborhoods, and the whole community,” said Zimmerman.

He believes low interest rates and the demand for quality housing is fueling the rise in home values.

Zimmerman says home values are up across the board in all parts of St. Louis County. He did say in North County, middle-class communities like the Hazelwood and Pattonville School District areas are seeing a little stronger growth than the rest of the county.

In South County, Zimmerman says the neighborhoods in the Hancock Place School District in the Lemay area saw very strong growth in the last two years. He said that was the case the two years prior as well.

“Now that is an area where you have a lot of older homeowners who when they sell their house it might be more likely a young couple moves in and it is their first house. Or in some cases, older homes are being torn down and they are being replaced with newer properties that are affordable for people in the right demographic,” explained Zimmerman.

However, the assessor says something that is different than it was two years ago is the value increase in some neighborhoods with higher dollar homes.

“But look at places like the Clayton School District where you are much more likely to find million-dollar homes. In many cases we are seeing they are not doing quite as well,” said Zimmerman.

He said the average growth in some of those neighborhoods is 3 or 4 percent compared to the nearly 9 percent across the county.

Zimmerman stresses he wants to make sure the information the county has is correct. He is asking homeowners to make sure his office has it right.

He explains if the assessor’s office is wrong about the size of your house or the last time you remodeled, it could lead to the wrong value and an unfair tax bill.

He said homeowners can send pictures and information to the assessor’s office if they think the value is wrong and adjustments may be able to be made without going through an appeal.

Zimmerman says if your value goes up on your home it doesn’t necessarily mean your taxes will go up. He explains setting the property value is the first step in the process. Then, taxing districts set their tax rates. He said if values go up, the tax rate is often lowered in many areas.

You can check the preliminary value online at the St. Louis County Assessor’s website.