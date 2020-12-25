Homeless get a hot meal and more at a Downtown Christmas celebration

ST. LOUIS – A Christmas celebration in Downtown St. Louis is giving hot meals to the homeless from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

New Life Evangelistic Center Reverend Larry Rice is hosting the outdoor event on Locust Street.

The meals will include turkey, vegetables, potatoes and desserts. They will also be receiving some essentials. Those include backpacks, hygiene kits, coats, socks, gloves, toys and Bibles. Hundreds of people are expected to show up to the celebration.

Last year Rice gave away hot meals and transit tickets

Organizers will be taking everyone’s temperature due to the pandemic.

