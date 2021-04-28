Homeless man at large after displaying gun in Target parking lot, demanding ride

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A homeless man approached a woman in her car at a Target in Washington, Missouri Monday and displayed a handgun.

Police said video footage led them to determine the man was Chad Stone. He is “well known by law enforcement and is known to be homeless.”

Officers received a call at 4:48 p.m. Monday in reference to Stone walking around the Target parking lot located at 1851 Vernaci Drive.

As they were en route to the Target, they received another call about Stone. A female Target employee “reported she was approached while she was in her vehicle and a male subject displayed a handgun.” The woman told officers “she was sitting in her car talking on the phone with her mother when a male approached her” and demanded a ride and displayed a handgun. The woman was able to drive off.

Target’s surveillance video caught the incident. Stone was last seen running into the woods behind the Goodwill in the area.

Officers are currently searching for Stone.

Anyone who sees Stone or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050.

He is considered dangerous.

