Homicide detectives called to the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city homicide detectives are investigating a murder in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood that occurred on Monday, July 20th shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say 36-year-old Martisse Weathersby of St. Louis was found dead in a building located in the 5400 block of Delmar. Officers found Weathersby’s bullet-riddled body after receiving a call for a shooting.

Weathersby was declared deceased at the scene.

Police are asking for anyone with information the homicide to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).