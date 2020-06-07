Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Minnesota Avenue and Utah Street in south St. Louis.
A 39-year-old man was found dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
