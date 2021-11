ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating two murders that happened late Friday night and early Saturday morning in the city of St. Louis.

Officers report that a little before 11 p.m., a man in his 30s was shot in the head and killed. The incident happened in the 1500 block of E. Grand.

At around 4 a.m. another person was found unconscious and not breathing with unknown trauma. That victim was found at 15th Street and Washington.