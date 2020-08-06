Homicide investigation in North St. Louis County; police looking for vehicle

ST. LOUIS- A homicide investigation is underway in North County. St. Louis County police say they responded to a call for service after the ShotSpotter was activated this afternoon on Count Drive near Chambers Road.

Officers say they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot at least once. Officers removed the victim from the vehicle and started preforming life-saving treatments. Those efforts were unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene.

Vehicle of interest

Police say they are looking for a vehicle of interest that may have been involved in the incident. It is described as a silver four-door sedan, with tinted windows, a sunroof, alloy style wheels and a black grill and license plate frame.

You can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.