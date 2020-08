Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ST. LOUIS – The homicide division is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 6000 block of Lucille Avenue Saturday at 4:42 p.m.

Police said a man approximately 30-years-old was shot. He was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.