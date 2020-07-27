Homicide suspect arrested through new federal program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FBI agents in Kansas City as part of new controversial federal crime fighting effort assisted police in the arrest of a homicide suspect.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri praised the apprehension of 44-year-old Joel Roseberry as “good work” in a tweet Monday.

He is jailed on $200,000 bond on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and evidence tampering in the March 1 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Frederick Outley outside of a convenience store.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.