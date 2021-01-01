Honoring the St. Louis lives lost to violence in 2020

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Freezing rain is causing some trouble on the roads this morning. FOX 2's Blair Ledet is in Town and Country with an update on road conditions and a look at some of the crashes that happened this morning.

A stranded Illinois driver was struck and killed on I-255 in trying to warn other drivers of danger ahead. Ten cars slid off the surface of the ice-covered interstate at Black Lane in Collinsville.