ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Sunday and Monday, you can honor veterans at St. Charles Memorial Gardens as part of their annual county-wide Veterans Memorial Service Program.

This is the 61st annual veterans memorial service program, and it started on Wednesday and continues through Monday.

Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day because of the tradition of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths, and flags.

St. Charles Memorial Gardens spends the weekend in the cemetery helping families clean and decorate graves, placing flags for Veterans, and hosting events. You can also help them place flags and decorate graves.

The Veterans Memorial Service starts at 2 p.m., and it honors all Veterans who have died in St. Charles County in the last year.

Monday’s events and Veterans Memorial Service are from noon to 2 p.m.