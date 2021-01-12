Hoppee spreads cheer and necessities to St. Louis families

ST. LOUIS – Recently there have been many happy, cheerful and hopeful messages popping up from an organization called “hoppee” on Twitter.

Hoppee stands for “happy on purpose people empowering everyone.” Hoppee is a new non-profit organization that holds outreach events and other charitable projects to give back to the St. Louis community.

The very cheerful person behind this new endeavor is Shekela Bester who is the founder and executive director.

Click here for more information on Hoppee. Donations are accepted via mail at 1650 Shackelford Rd. #1056 Florissant, MO 63031 or find them on Cash App at $Hoppee2help. People can also email them at hoppee2help@hoppee.org.