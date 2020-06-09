Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Horse racing returns to Collinsville track, without fans in stands

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Horse racing resumes Tuesday, June 9 at Fairmount Park in Collinsville, and to comply with health and safety regulations there will be no spectators allowed inside. The first race begins at 4:30 p.m.

The public can watch Fairmount Park races online through TVG, a company that livestreams horse racing across the country and allows account holders to place bets. Or people can use other “advance-deposit wagering” platforms to put money down on their favorite horses.

Moving forward the track will run Mondays and Tuesdays beginning at 4:30 p.m until September 7.

For full schedule click here

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News