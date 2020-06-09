Horse racing returns to Collinsville track, without fans in stands

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Horse racing resumes Tuesday, June 9 at Fairmount Park in Collinsville, and to comply with health and safety regulations there will be no spectators allowed inside. The first race begins at 4:30 p.m.

The public can watch Fairmount Park races online through TVG, a company that livestreams horse racing across the country and allows account holders to place bets. Or people can use other “advance-deposit wagering” platforms to put money down on their favorite horses.

Moving forward the track will run Mondays and Tuesdays beginning at 4:30 p.m until September 7.

