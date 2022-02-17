Hospitals treat patients for slips and falls during wintry weather

ST. LOUIS — Hospitals are already seeing some slips and falls due to the icy conditions all over the area.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported nine car accidents so far. SSM Health Depaul Hospital has already seen people coming in from accidents and slips and falls.

“We’ve seen a couple of broken bones so far today,” said Dr. David Sprowles, who works in the hospital’s emergency room.

He said he expects to see even more injuries as the night goes on.

“Bumps and bruises happen, but if you see any deformity at the bone, looks like it’s in a different shape, or if you’re having trouble moving things, that’s when you want to seek medical care,” Sprowles adds.

Doctors also urged people to stay home if they can.

“I would just say go slow if you have to be out because there is some ice out there,” Hall added.

Over in Belleville, the ice did not keep people away from the bars and restaurants that decided to stay open.

Zach Hall said he and his girlfriend, Alyssa Baetle, braved the weather and walked two blocks to eat at Copper Fire in downtown Belleville.

“We only slipped only one time, but it wasn’t too bad. We at least stayed on our feet,” said Baetle.

The restaurant was one of the few businesses that chose to stay open during the last winter storm, and Thursday’s storm was no exception.

“We are open because there are still EMTs, fire departments, road service crews, police officers. All these people are still having to work they don’t get to go home,” said Mary Gutzler, general manager of Copper Fire.