Hospitalization numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hit all-time highs

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force numbers from Tuesday are showing multiple all-time highs in hospital-related categories.

A task force spokesperson called the figures alarming and staggering. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said Page will paint a grim picture of what the situation will be like if the additional restrictions aren’t followed in his COVID-19 briefing at the county administration building Wednesday morning.

Hospital admissions set a new single-day record jumping from 109 on Monday to 144 Tuesday. This category also set another record with the eighth straight day of admissions over 100 people.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions increased from 120 to 124. That is a new record high.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations also hit a new record level, increasing from 707 on Monday to 733 Tuesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients hospitalized is also a new record. That number jumped from 809 to 838. Since November 1, the number of COVID-positive patients in area hospitals has more than doubled. There are also 90 suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized. That brings the combined total of covid positive and suspected patients in hospitals to 928.

A task force spokesperson said as troubling as these numbers are, they will get even higher, putting more pressure on hospitals. They said a peak really can’t be predicted as this point.

The spokesperson says everything is still on the table for fighting the virus…and that if we want to save lives we have to mask up, social distance and stay home whenever possible.