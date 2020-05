ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There will be no COVID-19 briefings today because of the holiday. But, here are the latest numbers.

In the four major health systems in the St. Louis area there are 413 people in the hospital. That’s up from 408.

There are more ICU patients as well as patients on ventilators. The latest numbers show 20 new hospital admissions Friday. That’s down from 26 the day before.