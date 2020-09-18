ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud partners of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. Our balloon will be one of about 20 flying over all parts of the area this weekend as part of Lift Up STL.
We may not be able to be together but the balloons are flying to bring smiles and pay tribute to frontline workers, educators, and those standing up for change.
Hot air balloons to fly over St. Louis this weekend for frontline workers and educators
