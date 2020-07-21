Hot and stormy weather continues with more heavy rain possible

ST. LOUIS – Active weather continues into Tuesday thanks to a stalled front draped west to east across the region. Storms this morning and what may redevelop this afternoon will have the potential to produce heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and hail. Still very warm and muggy with highs near 90.  Tuesday night, a chance for storm, lows in the low 70s.

More of the same tomorrow, very warm and muggy with scattered storms and highs near 90. It doesn’t look like we break the pattern until the end of the week.

