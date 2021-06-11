Hot conditions heating up business for pools and HVAC companies

ST. LOUIS– When St. Louis summer is in full swing, it’s hard to beat a cool pool to slide into and beat the heat. North Pointe Aquatic Center in Ballwin had hundreds of people cooling off Friday and more are expected to dive in this weekend.

“I expect a full parking lot, I expect people sitting wherever they can find a spot, it will be busy but we’re ready,” Ballwin Parks and Recreation Director Chris Conway said.

Conway and his lifeguards prepped for a busy weekend ahead as St. Louis is set to record its hottest temperatures of 2021 so far.

“At 92 degrees there’s probably 800 people here right now,” Conway said, looking at the crowd of people in the pools Friday afternoon. “This is what you would call a typical summer day.”

The pool delayed its opening day over Memorial Day weekend because of the cooler than normal temperatures.

“Opening day, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, the high I think was 58. So our normal minimum is 72 degrees, so 58 was a little low for us,” Conway said.

“It’s hot, it’s really hot, it just kind of like hit like here’s 90-degree weather, so we were like let’s go to the pool,” Tracy Fasnacht said. She brought her family to North Pointe Aquatic Center in Ballwin Friday.

When the temperature heats up, more people head to the pool and business heats up for local HVAC companies. That’s kept Russ Hoock of Hoock’s Heating and Cooling busy.

“As it’s warming up, we are getting really busy, calls are backing up and we are having to push people out farther in the day and do emergency calls at night,” said Hock.

When people are done splashing around in the pool, they want to come home to an AC unit that’s blasting cool air, but Hoock said systems are running more than average in these hot temperatures and his phone is busier than normal.

“With the heat coming on, and people’s houses not keeping up, and we do get some calls for units freezing up, as the temperatures get hotter, these units work harder and then you kind of find the issues,” Hoock said.

To make sure your AC is running its best, he recommends getting your AC units checked and making sure your units are clean, there’s no frost on your pipes and your filters are clean.

Both North Pointe Aquatic Center and Hoock’s are hiring as business ramps up in the summer.