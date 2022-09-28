ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department is at the scene of a fire Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the fire began at a vacant two-story building around 5:00 a.m. on North Grand and Aldine Avenue. Surrounding buildings have not been affected. Grand will be shut down between Cote Brilliante and Martin Luther King Avenue due to the fire, as flames are still visible.

