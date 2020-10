FLORISSANT, Mo. – Thursday morning a house on Aberdeen Drive caught fire, and emergency officials were on the scene within minutes.

At the time of the fire, about 2:30 a.m., the homeowner called her daughter saying her house was on fire. Luckily she and the family dogs were able to make it out safely.

The American Red Cross has been notified to further assist the family.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Early morning fire 3000 block of Aberdeen Drive In Florissant. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/ZusNpFulhM — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 22, 2020