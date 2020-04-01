House fire left south county residents scrambling for safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - An early morning fire in Sunset Hills sends five people scrambling for safety.

Early reports indicate that the smoke alarm sounded around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Denny Road just west of Sappington.

The fire engulfed the home and quickly caused major to the house. Officials on the scene said there were no confirmed fatalities and three residents were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The homeowner says he is grateful. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

