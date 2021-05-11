House passes statewide prescription drug monitoring program, heading to Parson

News

by: Emily Manley,

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives passed a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

The legislation was passed 91-64 and now heads to Governor Parson for approval.

If signed by Parson, starting Aug. 28, 2023, the vendor can only keep a person’s information for up to three years. It would be up to the physician or pharmacist to enter a patient’s information into the database within 24 hours of prescribing medication.

The prescription drug monitoring program, known as PDMP, legislation is sponsored by Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) who has been working to pass this legislation for nine years.

The goal of the measure is to prevent overdoses and opioid addiction.

Senate Bill 63 establishes a “Joint Oversight Task Force for Prescription Drug Monitoring” made up of licensed healthcare professionals that would oversee the database.

Currently, more than half the state uses St. Louis County’s PDMP program, which is through a third-party vendor, which would be phased out over time once the state’s program is in place.

Before a vendor is selected, they must agree to the terms of the bill, including how information is shared.

Rehder said SB 63 now allows information in the database to prevent someone from owning a firearm or be used in a search warrant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News