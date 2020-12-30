Housing crisis averted in St. Louis City, eviction moratorium extended

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City families just dodged a housing crisis for another month.

Actually… the *city* dodged a crisis. Starting Thursday, landlords would have been well within their rights to evict people for not paying their rent, but a judge extended an eviction moratorium until January 31.

That means anyone who cannot pay their rent, cannot be put out. But that comes with restrictions. If a tenant were to commit a crime on the property, that would get the tenant evicted immediately.

The eviction moratorium comes at a critical time. It’s winter and COVID is still spreading. If many were to be evicted it could mean extended family members and friends cramming into each other’s homes when health officials warned against doing that for just one holiday.

Mayor Lyda Krewson recently addressed the unhoused population in downtown. She pointed out that people living on the street are at a higher risk of complications from COVID.

