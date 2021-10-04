Housing inventory nationwide hit a 2021 high in September

ST. LOUIS– The number of houses on the market hit a 2021 high in September and in St. Louis there were more new listings this September than this time last year, that’s according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Housing report.

In September, newly listed homes declined by 3.9% nationally on a year-over-year basis and sellers are still listing at rates 12.6% lower than typical of 2017 to 2019 levels.

“Put simply, this September buyers had more options than they’ve had all year and while that’s typical of early fall, that’s not what happened in 2020. Still, it’s important to remember that while buyers may have an easier time this fall than they did in the spring, the market remains more competitive than it has been historically at this time of year,” said Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale.

Compared to the national rate, inventory declines were improving more quickly in the 50 largest U.S. metros, down by an average of 18.5% year-over-year.

In places like Austin, Texas; Portland, Ore.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Washington, D.C., new listings were up more than 10% year-over-year.

In St. Louis, new listings were up 1.8% in September 2021 over the year before. That means buyers in the area had more options than months past. However, the number of active listing counts was down nearly 15% from the year before showing it is still a competitive market.

Houses spent 47 days on the market last month in St. Louis. That is 11 days less than last September.