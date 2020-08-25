How area universities are tracking COVID-19 cases on campus

ST. LOUIS- Many Missouri and Illinois colleges and universities are starting a new semester with guidelines in place to keep students, faculty, and employees safe during the pandemic.

Institutions have pages on their websites devoted to COVID-19. Some even are keeping count of the number of cases on campus.

Here is a list to the COVID-19 information for nearly two dozen schools:

University of Illinois: 311 students have tested positive between 8/17-8/23. The 5-day average positivity rate is .74%.

University of Missouri-Columbia: 159 active cases as of 8/25 (.5% of student body)

Missouri State University: 179 positive cases in August as of 8/25

Maryville University: 29 positive cases since 8/17. Students were tested during move-in. There was a 2.3% positivity rate among that group.

St. Louis University: 22 students tested positive after all residential students received tests during move-in. That is .63% of the on-campus students. Nine students who recovered from COVID also tested positive.

Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville: 14 students and faculty since Aug. 1 (As of 8/25)

Southeast Missouri State: 11 students and 5 employees tested positive in August as of 8/25

Truman State University: 11 students, 1 employee active cases; 11 recovered as of 8/25

University of Missouri- Kansas City: 10 positive cases in August as of 8/25

Lindenwood University: 3 cases as of 8/25

Southern Illinois University- Carbondale: 3 off-campus students tested positive between 8/20- 8/25

Missouri S & T: 1 positive case as of 8/25

Fontbonne University: 1 case reported between 8/17-8/25

University of Missouri – St. Louis: no results provided on website

University of Central Missouri: no results provided on website

Missouri Western: Classes started 8/17; no results provided on website

Harris-Stowe State University: Semester starts 8/24. No results provided on website

Washington University: Classes start Sept. 14 (Brown School, School of Law, School of Medicine begin earlier)

Webster University: No results provided on website

St. Louis Community College: No results provided on website

St. Charles Community College: No results provided on website