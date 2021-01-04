Which counties have COVID-19 vaccine notification forms

ST. LOUIS – Multiple COVID vaccines have now been approved for use in the U.S. and the line for one is long. Some states are already beginning to vaccinate those ages 75 and older. Other states are allowing older individuals to sign up for a vaccine. So how do things stand in Missouri and Illinois?

Illinois: 170,060 people have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 4

Madison County is asking residents to fill out a vaccine registration survey

Macoupin County is asking residents to fill out a vaccine registration survey

Monroe County could start vaccinating 85-year-olds the week of Jan. 11

Will County near Chicago is asking residents to fill out a vaccine survey

St. Clair County is asking residents to fill out a sign-up sheet to they will be alerted when a vaccine is available for them

Phase 1A is expected to take a few more weeks

Phase 1B will include Illinois residents age 65 and up

Missouri: 89,565 people have received their first dose of the vaccine

Missouri is currently in Phase 1A where the vaccine is targeted towards healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.

Missouri has not yet finalized its Phase 1B priority groups.

St. Charles County is offering a COVID vaccination survey for residents to be notified when the vaccine is available.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health now has a pre-registration form for those interested in getting the vaccine.

You can learn more on the vaccine distribution in Missouri here.