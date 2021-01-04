Which counties have COVID-19 vaccine notification forms

ST. LOUIS – Multiple COVID vaccines have now been approved for use in the U.S. and the line for one is long. Some states are already beginning to vaccinate those ages 75 and older. Other states are allowing older individuals to sign up for a vaccine. So how do things stand in Missouri and Illinois?

Illinois: 170,060 people have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 4

  • Madison County is asking residents to fill out a vaccine registration survey
  • Macoupin County is asking residents to fill out a vaccine registration survey
  • Monroe County could start vaccinating 85-year-olds the week of Jan. 11
  • Will County near Chicago is asking residents to fill out a vaccine survey
  • St. Clair County is asking residents to fill out a sign-up sheet to they will be alerted when a vaccine is available for them
  • Phase 1A is expected to take a few more weeks
  • Phase 1B will include Illinois residents age 65 and up

Missouri: 89,565 people have received their first dose of the vaccine

You can learn more on the vaccine distribution in Missouri here.

