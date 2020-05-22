How coronavirus is affecting Memorial Day business and events across the region

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Many businesses remain closed but a few are offering creative ways to get out of the house in a safe socially distant manner.

Memorial Day weekend looks a lot different from years past. A number of places closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Certain traditions like the St. Louis County Greek Fest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church has been postponed until October.

Annual Memorial Day parades in Belleville and St. Charles are holding virtual ceremonies.

On Friday afternoon, Boshertown Go Karts in St. Charles is open for business with social spacing, which was good news for resident Ian Reid.

“This is my first off day and due to the weather and it raining I took off today to basically just come out and have fun,” Reid said. “I’m kind of happy this place was open. I was scared for a minute the hours changed but it’s open so that’s a good thing.”

With spacing between spares and strikes, St. Charles Lanes has been open for business since May 4.

“Well, we can’t have more than 50 people in here, which is 10 percent of our occupancy,” said Randy Lightfoot, St. Charles Lanes. “We have a deadline between people that are bowling. Now if they know each other, they can bowl together but other than that, parties are separate.”

The annual Memorial Day bowling tournament at Concord Lanes in South County moved to St. Charles Lanes this Monday.

“We’ve got our Lysol here,” Lightfoot said. “We’re going through a lot of that we wipe down the balls in the lanes and the shoes every time someone gets done.”