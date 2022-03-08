How Daylight Saving Time can impact your child’s health

ST. LOUIS — A physicians’ group is calling for Daylight Saving Time to be eliminated. Some medical experts say the hour of sleep lost when clocks spring forward can pose a health risk.

Experts say kids and adults should start preparing now for the time change on Sunday by going to bed a bit earlier each evening.

“Kind of shifting their bedtime earlier by about 15 to 20 minutes each night until they can get to that hour mark. So by Sunday, they’ll be able to have that increased hour of sleep,” said Michael McClelland, the manager and technical director of sleep medicine at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

McClelland agrees with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which says the United States should end Daylight Saving Time for good and have a fixed standard time year-round.

The academy said in a statement that Daylight Saving Time can cause a “misalignment between the biological clock and the environmental clock, resulting in significant health and public safety-related consequences.”

McClelland said in addition to physical health problems, loss of sleep can affect the mood of children.

“And it can last up to about two weeks, but usually it’s irritability, hard to wake up in the morning to kind of get motivated,” he said.

McClelland said the time change may have dangerous consequences for teenagers.

“We’re already a society that’s sleep-deprived, and losing that hour, they’re getting on the road in the morning to drive to school this is when we see a lot more accidents,” he said.

According to the American Heart Association, studies show an increase in heart problems and stroke after the springtime change. Doctors hope the studies will scare the Daylight Saving Time out of the country.