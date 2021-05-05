How do you want American Rescue Plan funding spent in St. Louis City?

Tishaura O. Jones makes her remarks after taking the ceremonial Oath of Office, to become the first black female to hold the office of Mayor of St. Louis in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jones was previously the Treasurer of St. Louis since 2013. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones is asking for feedback from residents on how the money from the American Rescue Plan should be spent.

Jones said the first found of funding from the plan is coming soon. She said the city’s Stimulus Advisory Board has prioritized $50 million for direct relief.

Jones put a link to a Google Form in a Facebook post for residents to send the city their thoughts on where the money should go.

The Google Form asks questions about a person’s relationship to the city, whether they live there, work or own a business there, or go to school there. It also asks a person’s zip code at their home address. Then it asks demographic information and if a person’s household income is greater than $44,000 per year.

It then gives survey takers the opportunity to rate different categories on their level of importance.

Finally, the survey allows individuals to write in their own words how they want the money spent.

