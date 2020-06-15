How Grant’s Farm feeds 240 baby goats

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – In the time before the pandemic, Grant’s Farm was no doubt a busy place for guests and animals. Stepping into the baby goat pen is always risky when you have a $2 bottle of milk in your hand.

Assistant animal curator, Amy Trout, shows Grant’s Farm patrons just how all 240 baby goats are taken care of in a new video put out by the Farm.

In Grant’s Farm’s latest episode in its online series, Trout shares information about the two breeds of goats living on the property in South County and gives a behind-the-scenes tour of the Farm’s state-of-the-art goat barn.

Viewers can submit animals they would like featured in upcoming episodes on Twitter using the hashtag #AskGrantsFarm.

