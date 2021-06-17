How hot can your car get in extreme temperatures?

ST. LOUIS – Cars can heat up quickly, and with the high temperatures the St. Louis area has been seeing lately, it’s important to know how to stay safe.

FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins used 90 degrees as the starting point of this example because that is the temperature he expects the area to see Thursday. He said that after 10 minutes, the inside temperature of a car would be at about 109 degrees. At 30 minutes, the inside temperature of a car would be at about 124 degrees. After an hour, the inside temperature of a car would be at about 133 degrees.

Higgins said Friday is going to have extremely hot temperatures at about 100 degrees. He said that after 10 minutes, the inside temperature of a car would be at about 119 degrees. At 30 minutes, the inside temperature of a car would be at about 134 degrees. After an hour, the inside temperature of a car would be at about 143 degrees.